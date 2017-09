A Risk Shelter will open tomorrow, 9-10-17 at 5 p.m. at Roulhac Middle School located at 1535 Brickyard Road in Chipley.

A Special Needs Shelter will open at 5 p.m. in the 5th Grade Wing of the same campus.

Those staying in the shelter should understand they are not for comfort but simply a last resort option. Bring bedding, personal hygiene items, snacks and medications.

