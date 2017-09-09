2nd Annual Holmes County Outdoor Expo Sept. 9th in Bonifay …………..

Here’s Part 1 of a ‘Real Florida Magazine’ interview, with Kalyn Waters and Randy Adams, in Chipley, Florida on Friday, August 4, 2017, discussing the upcoming 2nd Annual Holmes County Outdoor Expo in Bonifay, Florida, on Saturday, September 9, 2017, at the Holmes County Ag Center.

Produced by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida. See more video clips, photos and interviews on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine and listen to these interviews on FPTC radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com.

