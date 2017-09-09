Jeff Goodman sworn in as Circuit Judge ……

The Honorable James J. Goodman, Jr. took his oath of office Friday afternoon during Investiture Services conducted at the Washington County Courthouse in Chipley.

The impressive ceremony was well attended by family members and friends, elected officials and judges and retired judges from the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit.

Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews called the ceremony to order and the following series of speakers participated in the Investiture Service.

Opening of Court – The Honorable Elijah Smiley, Chief Judge, Fourteenth Judicial Circuit.

Invocation Tommy Moore, superintendent, The West Florida District Assemblies of God.

Pledge of Allegiance – Savannah, Grant and Hudson Goodman.

Remarks by The Honorable Harold Bazzel, Former/Retired Washington and Bay County Clerk of Court.

Remarks by The Honorable Terry Ellis, Board Member, Washington County School District.

Remarks by Jim Goodman

Presentation of Bible – The Honorable Lucas N. Taylor, Holmes County Judge.

Administration of Oath – The Honorable Christopher N. Patterson, Circuit Judge, Fourteenth Judicial Circuit.

Presentation of Robe – The Honorable Colby Peel, Washington County Judge.

Presentation of Desk Plate, The Honorable Hentz McClellan, Retired Circuit Judge, Fourteenth Judicial Circuit.

Presentation of Gavel – Julia K. Claypool, Vice-President, Bay County Bar Association.

Following the various presentations, Goodman took a few minutes to thank all those in attendance for their support, his wife and children for their roles in his life, and his parents for the upbringing he received and the models they gave him on how to live his life.

