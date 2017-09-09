Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Courts closed Monday …….

All Courts and court operations in the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit (Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes,

Jackson, & Washington Counties) will be closed on Monday, September 11th.

Court will resume on Tuesday.

First appearances, however, will proceed as scheduled throughout the circuit on the

weekend and Monday.

This information is also available on our website at www.jud14.flcourts.org.

Share this: Print



Tweet



Related

Comments