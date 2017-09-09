Commissioner Adam Putnam Announces Out-of-State Outreach for Post-Hurricane Debris Removal Support

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.–Hurricane Irma will devastate Florida, and Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam today announced that the Florida Forest Service has reached out to its partners in Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi to identify their saw team resources and request help with post-hurricane efforts to clear roadways and remove debris.

“We’re all in this together, and we’re going to need support from other states to immediately begin recovery efforts after Hurricane Irma leaves utter destruction in its wake,” stated Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam.

For more information about the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, visit FreshFromFlorida.com.

