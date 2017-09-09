Chipley, Florida High School Tigers Thrash Bozeman High School Bucks Under ‘Friday Night Lights’ on September 8, 2017

While much of the state of Florida was evacuating to higher ground, Northwest Florida was scratching it’s collective head, wondering what all the fuss was about, as the Chipley High School Tigers soundly spanked the Bozeman High School Bucks under ‘Friday Night Lights’ at Philip Rountress Stadium in downtown Chipley, Florida on Friday, September 8, 2017.

A State of Emergency declared by Florida Governor Rick Scott closed all public schools in Florida on Friday as sunny skies and balmy breezes prevailed, as seen in these photos by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.

Consistently owning the turf from the opening kickoff, the Chipley squad added another ‘W’ to their scorecard as head coach Blake Wilson and his staff directed the Tigers to a resounding victory, with a final score of 28-6.

As usual, there was great people-watching while the marching bands and cheerleaders, along with the Glitter Guys, provided the spectacle we have come to anticipate at Philip Rountree Stadium in downtown Chipley.

