Obituary for Lou Vern Faircloth Bryant …….

Mrs. Lou Vern Faircloth Bryant, age 83, of Westville, Florida passed away July 9, 2017 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama. She was born December 6, 1933 in Bonifay, Florida to the late Henry Clover Faircloth and Mattie Lou Williams Faircloth. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bryant was preceded in death by her husband, James Franklin Bryant, Jr.; one son, Richard Franklin Bryant; one brother, Earnest Eugene Faircloth; one granddaughter, Peggy Lou Green.

Mrs. Bryant is survived by four sons, Raymond Keith Bryant of Freeport, FL, William Dale Bryant of Westville, FL, David Earl Bryant of Westville, FL and Stephen Barry Bryant and wife Tammy of Slocomb, AL; one brother, Lamar Faircloth of Bonifay, FL; seven grandchildren, Elijah Bryant, Eric Bryant, Frank Bryant, John Bryant, Charles Bryant, Kyle Crawford, Amanda Pierson; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, July 12, 2017 in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

