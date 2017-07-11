National Farriers Week runs through July 15th ………..

Fantastic Farriers

For some, horseshoes aren’t just a symbol of good luck—they’re a way to put food on the table.

With more than nine million horses in the United States, each needing hoof trimmings every six to eight weeks, there’s work to be done and money to be made by highly skilled equine foot care professionals called farriers.

Florida’s equine industry alone generates an annual economic impact of $900 million.

Farriers often provide emergency care when horses loose a shoe or become lame. They also offer recommendations on hoof care products, feeding, supplements, fly sprays and equipment.

July 9 through July 15 is National Farriers Week. This is a time to show appreciation to the farriers who take such good care of the horses in Florida and across the nation. Download a printable certificate of appreciation.

To find out more about farriers, visit https://www.thebalance.com/what-is-a-farrier-125615.