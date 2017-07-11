Agenda for July 11th Planning Commission meeting ……….
Planning Commission meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at the Washington County Government Building, Board, 1331 South Boulevard in Chipley.
Agenda
Public Hearing:
- Large Scale Future Land Use Map Amendment – Jim Town, President & Broker, Business Evaluation & Appraisal
- Small Scale Future Land Use Map Amendment – Tolbert Seiffert
Regular Meeting:
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Roll Call — Dist. 1, Roger Hagan; Dist. 2, James Ussery; Dist. 3, Al Keown (chair); Dist. 4, Jim Ackerman; Dist. 5, David Morris (Vice Chair); School Board, Joe Taylor; At Large, John Gay.
- Approval of Agenda
- Approval of Minutes from April 4, 2017
- Questions From The Floor
- Board of County Commissioners Report & Permit Report
- New Business: * Large Scale Future Land Use Map Amendment — Jim Town, President & Broker, Business Evaluation & Appraisal * Variance Request — Erin Keator, Minimum Lot Size Requirement * Small Scale Future Land Use Map Amendment – Tolbert Seiffert
- Old Business: * County Planner Position * Planning Workshops
- County Administrator
- County Engineer
- Planning Commissioners
- County Attorney
- Adjournment – Next Board meeting scheduled for aug. 1, 2017.
