Agenda for July 11th Planning Commission meeting ……….

Planning Commission meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at the Washington County Government Building, Board, 1331 South Boulevard in Chipley.

 

Agenda

 

Public Hearing:

  •  Large Scale Future Land Use Map Amendment – Jim Town, President & Broker, Business Evaluation & Appraisal
  • Small Scale Future Land Use Map Amendment – Tolbert Seiffert

 

Regular Meeting:

  1.  Call to Order
  2.  Pledge of Allegiance
  3.  Roll Call  —  Dist. 1, Roger Hagan; Dist. 2, James Ussery;  Dist. 3, Al Keown (chair); Dist. 4, Jim Ackerman; Dist. 5, David Morris (Vice Chair); School  Board, Joe Taylor;  At Large, John Gay.
  4.   Approval of Agenda
  5.   Approval of Minutes from April 4, 2017
  6.   Questions From The Floor
  7.   Board of County Commissioners Report & Permit Report
  8.   New Business:                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                *  Large Scale Future Land Use Map Amendment — Jim Town, President & Broker, Business Evaluation & Appraisal                                                                      *  Variance Request — Erin Keator, Minimum Lot Size Requirement                                                                                                                                                              *  Small Scale Future Land Use Map Amendment – Tolbert Seiffert
  9.   Old Business:                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  *  County Planner Position                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        *  Planning Workshops
  10.    County Administrator
  11.    County Engineer
  12.     Planning Commissioners
  13.     County Attorney
  14.     Adjournment – Next Board meeting scheduled for aug. 1, 2017.

