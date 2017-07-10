Washington County advertising for Planner …….
Job Announcement
Planner
Advertisement Date: July 3, 2017 – July 24, 2017
Salary Range: $20.20 – $25.36
The Washington County Board of County Commissioners is currently accepting applications for
a Planner position. This position is responsible for the professional, technical and
administrative work involving long range comprehensive planning activities as well as related
activities for the County and local municipalities.
Minimum Qualifications: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a
Bachelor’s Degree, Urban Planning, or a closely related field such as government, law,
engineering, design, economics, social science, geography, or statistics PLUS five years of
progressively responsible experience in the enforcement of codes, laws, rules or regulations,
professional experience in urban and regional planning. Supervisory experience desired. Must
have valid driver’s license.
Additional qualifying education and/or experience which provides the necessary knowledge,
skills and abilities may be substituted one for the other on a year for year basis.
Applications may be accessed on-line at www.washingtonfl.com. Applications and job
descriptions may also be obtained at the Washington County Board of County Commissioners’
office located at 1331 South Boulevard, Chipley, FL 32428. All interested applicants MUST
submit an Employment Application to the Human Resources Department in the Washington
County Board of County Commissioners’ office by 4:00 PM on July 24, 2017. You may also
attach your resume. All questions should be directed to the Human Resources Department, 850-
415-5151. Veteran’s Preference is accepted in accordance with FS 295.08.
Equal Opportunity/Drug-Free Workplace
