Washington County advertising for Planner …….

Job Announcement

Planner

Advertisement Date: July 3, 2017 – July 24, 2017

Salary Range: $20.20 – $25.36

The Washington County Board of County Commissioners is currently accepting applications for

a Planner position. This position is responsible for the professional, technical and

administrative work involving long range comprehensive planning activities as well as related

activities for the County and local municipalities.

Minimum Qualifications : Graduation from an accredited college or university with a

Bachelor’s Degree, Urban Planning, or a closely related field such as government, law,

engineering, design, economics, social science, geography, or statistics PLUS five years of

progressively responsible experience in the enforcement of codes, laws, rules or regulations,

professional experience in urban and regional planning. Supervisory experience desired. Must

have valid driver’s license.

Additional qualifying education and/or experience which provides the necessary knowledge,

skills and abilities may be substituted one for the other on a year for year basis.

Applications may be accessed on-line a t w w w . w a s h i n gton f l .c o m . Applications and job

descriptions may also be obtained at the Washington County Board of County Commissioners’

office located at 1331 South Boulevard, Chipley, FL 32428. All interested applicants MUST

submit an E m p l o y m e n t A ppl i c a t i on to the Human Resources Department in the Washington

County Board of County Commissioners’ office b y 4:00 P M on J u l y 24, 2017. You may also

attach your resume. All questions should be directed to the Human Resources Department, 850-

415-5151. Veteran’s Preference is accepted in accordance with FS 295.08.

Equal Opportunity/Drug-Free Workplace

