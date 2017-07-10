Pam Bondi’s Weekly Briefing …….

Attorney General Bondi’s Weekly Briefing As July is the National Month of the Military Consumer, I would like to remind service members and veterans about our new consumer protection program aimed to serve Florida’s military and veteran communities. Just a couple months ago, we launched the Military and Veterans Assistance Program, MVAP, to help educate the military community on scams and how to better protect themselves and their families. While scammers may target anyone, there are certain scams that frequently exploit military consumers. Some of the most common types of these scams include debit and credit scams, housing-related scams, charity and non-profit scams, false affiliation with the military and benefits-related scams. We developed MVAP to educate service members and veterans on these types of scams and to work directly with those who have been targeted. We also need your help. You can help protect others by reporting these types of scams and deceptive practices. I encourage military consumers and their families to visit MyFloridaLegal.com/MVAP to learn more about our new MVAP program. Although we will never be able to fully thank the men and women of our military and the loved ones who support them, my office will continue to protect them from unscrupulous businesses and individuals here at home.