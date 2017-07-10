By July 10, 2017 Read More →

Pam Bondi’s Weekly Briefing …….

Something new for Veterans and the Military.

 

Weekly Briefing
Attorney General Bondi’s Weekly Briefing

As July is the National Month of the Military Consumer, I would like to remind service members and veterans about our new consumer protection program aimed to serve Florida’s military and veteran communities. Just a couple months ago, we launched the Military and Veterans Assistance Program, MVAP, to help educate the military community on scams and how to better protect themselves and their families. 

While scammers may target anyone, there are certain scams that frequently exploit military consumers. Some of the most common types of these scams include debit and credit scams, housing-related scams, charity and non-profit scams, false affiliation with the military and benefits-related scams. We developed MVAP to educate service members and veterans on these types of scams and to work directly with those who have been targeted. 

We also need your help. You can help protect others by reporting these types of scams and deceptive practices. I encourage military consumers and their families to visit MyFloridaLegal.com/MVAP to learn more about our new MVAP program.

Although we will never be able to fully thank the men and women of our military and the loved ones who support them, my office will continue to protect them from unscrupulous businesses and individuals here at home.
Pam Bondi
Protecting Floridians

Attorney General Bondi’s Fourth of July Statement

Attorney General Pam Bondi released the following statement in recognition of Independence Day:

“Two hundred and forty-one years ago, our Founding Fathers signed the Declaration of Independence to ensure our right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Since that historic day, generations of military men and women have sacrificed everything to protect those rights. It is because of their service that we are able to enjoy this nation’s freedoms and privileges today. So this Fourth of July, as we celebrate our great democracy, let us also honor those brave Americans who have and continue to serve our country.” 
Events

Attorney General Pam Bondi visiting with United States Vice President Mike Pence at the Kennedy Space Center. Vice President Pence is chairing the National Space Council and he discussed his support for the Kennedy Space Center. 

 
