Mondays with Pete July 10, 2017 ……….

The sun had drifted beyond the horizon as I crossed the Mid-Bay Bridge on my way to the airport last night. The western sky had given up its sunset glow. All that was left was a faint pink sky blotched with black cotton ball, black clouds left over from the afternoon summer storms. Behind a screen of high thin clouds in the east, a full golden moon was trying to make its presence known to the night. The bay was almost smooth. Lights from waterfront homes lined the south shore with a backdrop of high-rise condos and the lights of Destin. The north shore was only dotted with lights from bay front residences spread apart in a random pattern. The green and red lights of the intercostal waterway markers flashed steadily red and green. The lights of a lone shrimp boat interrupted the water near the bridge. Traffic was light and steady.

I wondered for a moment where they were all going on a dark Sunday night. They were all headed somewhere. They all had purpose – a destination – an agenda. I glanced at the water as crossed the Bluewater Bay Bridge. With no breeze, it mirrored the lights along the shore perfectly. The moon had not yet broken free of the high thin clouds and cast and eerie glow to the water below.

The airport was mostly quiet. All the departing flights were already gone for the evening. Anxious, tired and excited tourists and a few travelers returning home scurried to the baggage claim and car rental counters. Parents and children were glad to be at their destination. I gathered up my beautiful bride and her luggage and made our way through the throngs of tourists out to the car and headed home.

The full moon had broken into a clear sky and its face smiled as it reflected in the still water of Bluewater Bay and sparkled on the ripples across the Bay as we made our way across the Mid-Bay Bridge. Could it have been the face of God smiling down on His creation telling us He is with us even in the darkness? The condos rose majestically welcoming the new arrivals with a promise of fun in the sun. The beauty, and I would bet the message of the moonlight, was lost somewhat in the lights and busyness of Destin.

This morning, as I reflect on the evening adventure, the words of Psalm 8 come to mind. “Lord, our Lord, how majestic is your name on all the earth. You have set your glory in the heavens…When I consider your heavens, the work of your fingers, the moon and the stars which you have set in place, what is mankind that you are mindful of them, human beings that you care for them? You have made them a little lower that the angels and crowned them with glory and honor. Lord, our Lord, how majestic is your name on all the earth.”

