July 14th Cover Crop Tour ………

Cover Crop Tour Helps Florida Ag Producers Build Soil Health (link), 10 am – 1 pm ET at the NRCS Brooksville Plant Material Center, 14119 Broad St, Brooksville, FL 34601. Farmers, ranchers and researchers invited.

Free tour showcases performance of 17 summer cover crop species in west central Florida and tests of five summer cover crop species to improve soil health. Learn evaluation results for different cover crop seed sources and planting recommendations. Regional soil health scientist Nathan Lowder will demonstrate different infiltration rates for cropland management types.

Hosted by USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. Contact Janet Grabowski at 352-796-9600, ext. 3831 or janet.grabowski@fl.usda.gov.

