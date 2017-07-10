Gov. Scott Highlights Law Enforcement and State Employee Pay Raise in Fort Myers ……………

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Today, Governor Rick Scott highlighted pay raises in the Fighting for Florida’s Future budget for Florida’s sworn state law enforcement officers, correctional officers and state employees.

To view the video, click HERE .

Governor Scott said, “I am proud to highlight the raises that our hard working state employees and law enforcements officers will receive in our Fighting for Florida’s Future budget. With a 46-year low in crime, Florida’s law enforcement officers and state employees help make our state the best place in the nation to live, work and raise a family. I am proud of all they have accomplished for Florida families.”

Share this: Print



Tweet



Related

Comments