Calhoun Correctional will host open house for officer candidates ………….

Calhoun Correctional Institution (CCI) will host an open house for correctional officer candidates on Tuesday, July 11th. If you are interested in becoming a correctional officer or would like more information about correctional officer opportunities, you are invited to attend.

The open house will be from 8 to 11 a.m. CT on July 11th in the CCI training building, located at 19562 SE Institution Drive # 1, Blountstown, FL 32424.