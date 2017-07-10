Agenda for July 13th Wausau Town Council meeting ………

Meeting is at 6 p.m. at the Wausau Town Hall Chambers

AGENDA

REGULAR MEETING

WAUSAU TOWN COUNCIL

JULY 13, 2017

WAUSAU TOWN HALL CHAMBERS

1607 SECOND AVENUE, WAUSAU FL 32463

6:00 PM

Roger Hagan Berna Palmer Paul Culberth DeWayne Carter Judy Carter

Mayor Mayor Pro-Tem Member Member Member

______________________________________________________________________________

Agenda

I. PROCLAMATION: Call to order, welcome, Invocation, and Pledge of Allegiance

II. CONSENT AGENDA:

A. Payment of Town Bills: Including FRDAP Bills & other grant related bills

B. Fire Department Minutes & Training Records

C. Minutes: June 2017

D. Reconciled Bank Statements, Trial Balance, and Profit & Loss

III. AGENDAED AUDIENCE:

IV. NON-AGENDA AUDIENCE: Effective October 1, 2013, Florida Statute 286.0114

mandates that “members of the public shall be given a reasonable opportunity to be

heard on a proposition before a Board or Commission.” Everyone shall have three (3)

minutes to speak on the proposition before the Council.

V. TABLED ITEMS: THESE ARE ITEMS THAT WERE DISCUSSED BUT NO ACTION TAKEN

OR STILL PENDING ACTION THEY WILL STAY ON TILL EITHER REMOVED BY COUNCIL OR

ACTION TAKEN.

A. Code Enforcement Ordinance: Nothing new to report from County. Attorney is working on revision.

B. Hiring of Part-Time Maintenance: Should have someone on board by Mid to late July.

C. Fire Ordinance Revision: Waiting on draft from Attorney

D. Batting Cage at Possum Palace: Mr. Hall and Mrs. Jackson state that this is not going to be done at this time

E. Fencing at Ballfield to make extra Field: Nothing new to report.

VI. Clerk:

A. Carpet and Labor Quotes on Carpet for Town Hall. Attached

B. Capital City Bank Loan on Splash Pad Park: Loan is closed awaiting design from Dewberry Preble Rish.

C. Need to set date and time for Budget Workshop. This can be at 5:00 or 5:30 p.m. prior to the August meeting. I have most of the revenues from the

State.

VII Mayor Roger Hagan: Debris at GMR Park

VIII Mayor Pro-Tem: Berna Palmer: Citizen Complaint on shooting within Town Limits.

IX Member Paul Culbreth:

X Member DeWayne Carter: Report on Possum Palace doors.

XI Member Judy Carter: Providing Medallions or Trophies for District Team

XII Adjournment

XIII Information

• Joint Council meeting with Washington County, July 24, 2017 5:30 PM at

the Washington County Agriculture Center.

• Funday Beauty Pageant July 29th 6:00 PM

• Possum King and Queen August 4th 7:00 PM

• Fun/Possum Day Events August 5th; Breakfast 6-9AM; Parade 10:00 AM;

The next regularly scheduled Meeting of the Wausau Town Council will be August 10, 2017 at

6:00 PM at the Wausau Town Hall 1607 Second Avenue, Wausau FL The Town of Wausau will

accommodate handicapped and disabled persons who wish to attend these meetings. Contact

the Wausau Town Hall at 638-1781, at least 48 hours before the meeting date to make

arrangements.

Comments