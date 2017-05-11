Volunteer Florida Announces

Florida Disaster Fund Grant Opportunity

Grants Available for Organizations Serving Those

Impacted by Hurricane Matthew

Tallahassee – The Volunteer Florida Foundation today issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for nonprofits, service organizations, and faith-based organizations to meet disaster recovery needs resulting from Hurricane Matthew in 2016. The total funding available for this RFP is $100,000. Grants will range from $10,000 to $25,000. Proposals are due by June 9, 2017.

Volunteer Florida Chief Executive Officer Chester W. Spellman said, “As the lead agency for volunteers and donations before, during, and after disasters, Volunteer Florida is thrilled to offer this funding to support long-term recovery in communities that were impacted by Hurricane Matthew.”

Eligible applicants must be a long-term recovery, faith-based or community organization that maintains a 501(c)(3) nonprofit status and participates in an existing or developing long-term recovery committee or organization. Additional eligibility requirements can be found within the RFP.

To learn more and view the RFP, please visit our grants page.

About the Florida Disaster Fund

The Florida Disaster Fund, which is administered by the Volunteer Florida Foundation, is the state’s private official fund established to assist Florida’s communities as they respond to and recover from emergency or disaster. In partnership with the public sector, private sector and other non-governmental organizations, the Florida Disaster Fund supports response and recovery activities. Established in 2004, the Florida Disaster Fund has received almost $27 million in private contributions and allocated funding to more than 300 nonprofit organizations working on response and recovery across Florida’s disaster-impacted communities.