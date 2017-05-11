SUMMER CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS SET AT CHIPOLA ………..

Share this: Print

MARIANNA—Chipola College will offer programs for children of all ages this summer.



The Chipola College Pool is open for Summer, and will offer various Swimming lessons for all ages.



The pool is open Monday through Thursday, from 11 to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m. Hours are subject to change for special events, holidays, classes or inclement weather.



A Parent/Infant Class (ages 3 and under) will meet June 5-8, at 10 a.m. with a registration deadline of June 1. Cost is $45.



An Adult Class (ages 15 and up) will meet June 5-8, at 7 p.m. with a registration deadline of June 1. Cost is $45.



Group lessons for ages four and up will meet during two sessions: Session 1: June 12-22 with a registration deadline of June 6; Session 2: July 10-20, with a registration deadline of July 5. Classes for ages 4 and 5 will meet at 9 a.m. Classes for ages 6 to 13 are at 10 a.m. or 7 p.m. Sessions include eight 45-minute classes which meet Monday through Thursday for two weeks. Lessons are based on a combination of nationally-recognized methods. Cost of each two-week session is $55. Pre-registration is required, with a $5 late registration fee. For information, call 718-2473 or 718-2440 or visit www.chipola.edu.



Chipola Baseball Coach Jeff Johnson will offer three camps for area youth. An Advanced Pitching Camp for ages 7-18 will meet June 5-6. Cost is $100. An Advanced Hitting Camp for ages 7-18 will meet June 7-8. Cost is $100. A Skills Camp for ages 7-18 will meet June 12-13. Cost is $100. Camp instruction will come from Chipola coaching staff and players. Youngsters will learn the finer points of various skills of the game through expert coaching drills. A Grand Slam Special rate for all three camps is $250. All baseball camps meet from 9 a.m. to noon.



Chipola Baseball will also offer a Unsigned Baseball Showcase, May 20 at 9:00 a.m., Cost is $100. Players must be in the 2017-20 graduating classes and be uncommitted. For more information, John DiLaura, Assistant Baseball Coach, at (850) 718-2332.

Chipola Lady Indians Basketball Coach Greg Franklin will host a Mini Indians Basketball Camp for boys and girls in grades K-8, June 12-15, 12:30-4:00 p.m. & June 16, from 9:00 a.m. – Noon. Cost is $50. Contact coach Greg Franklin at (850) 718-2234.



Visit www.chipolaathletics.com to register.



Chipola Fine Arts will host a Fine Arts Camp, June 12-15. For more information contact Angie White at (850)718-2428 email whitea@chipola.edu.

