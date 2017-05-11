Robert Rock welcomes return of Open de Portugal

Tournament preview The Open de Portugal at Morgado Golf Resort is back on the European Tour International Schedule this week for the first time since 2010, when Europe’s 2018 Ryder Cup Captain Thomas Bjørn lifted the trophy. There’s a different feel this time round as the European Tour and European Challenge Tour join forces for a dual ranking event, the first such tournament since the 2015 Madeira Islands Open, also on Portuguese soil. It’s the latest chapter in the long history of a tournament that was first played in 1953 and became part of the European Tour International Schedule 20 years later, with Morgado Golf and Country Club hosting the event for the first time. Robert Rock is one player who is delighted to be back in Portugal this week as he chases his third European Tour title. The Englishman has hailed his tied fifth finish at the 2016 Portugal Masters – his last tournament in the country – as one of his best ever final days on the European Tour. Fittingly, the local charge is led by two players with Challenge Tour pedigree, both of whom are fresh from leading Portugal to a quarter-final place at the inaugural GolfSixes event last week. Ricardo Gouveia topped the Road to Oman Rankings following a record-breaking 2015 campaign, and he will tee it up alongside José Filipe Lima, who graduated to the European Tour last season. Scotland’s Paul Lawrie, winner of The Open Championship in 1999, and Mike Weir of Canada, who claimed the Green Jacket in Augusta in 2003, bring Major Tournament pedigree to the tournament. There is a strong contingent of Challenge Tour players, including current Race to Oman leader Aaron Rai of England, with 23 year old Scot Grant Forrest also teeing it up following a top five finish at the Turkish Airlines Challenge – his best ever result as a professional. Player quotes Robert Rock: “I finished the Portugal Masters really well in 2016, with two or three birdies and an eagle, so that’s probably the best way I’ve ever closed out a tournament. That was a nice feeling and I’m looking forward to this week. “It’s great that the Open de Portugal is back on the schedule. It has over 50 years of history, and we’ve missed it. Not many tournaments have this kind of history and the roll of winners that this one does. Regardless of how much you are playing for, it’s nice to get your name on a trophy like that. “I can’t believe it has been seven years since we last had this event. It’s a tournament, along with a few others, that I would have watched as a young golfer and wanted to play in. I managed to win the Italian Open in 2011, another tournament with a long history, and it would be nice to have another one like that.” Ricardo Gouveia: “There are a lot of Portuguese players in the field. We are playing at home and many of us have already played a lot of tournaments in this area. We have that advantage, and there is no doubt that we have a good chance of having a Portuguese winner. “The main goal for me this week is victory. I still have daily goals, but of course the main objective is to take the cup at my home Open. “I had been making some unforced errors recently that prevented me from fighting for titles, but I feel like I’m much more confident at the moment.” Grant Forrest: “I’m definitely feeling confident after Turkey. I had a top five there and didn’t feel like I putted all that well so it’s good to know I can compete at this level and there are a lot of positives to take going forward. “It’s changed my outlook for the year because I don’t have a very good category and am slightly relying on invites, so if I can get a few really good finishes it’s a big boost, and two or three good weeks can then change everything for the rest of the season. “It’s a good set up this week, perhaps more of a European Tour set up, a bit bigger, a bit busier than the Challenge Tour, so it’s good to get in that environment and it’s going to be a really good week.