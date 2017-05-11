Regional Infrastructure Priorities Meeting to be held in Destin, May 17th ……….

Agencies to Hold Regional Infrastructure Priorities Meeting

Regional collaboration is more important than ever. Identifying trending needs, issues, and resources across the northwest Florida region allows for more informed insight when planning future, efficient infrastructure development. It also ensures that all voices across the region are heard. Additionally, funding opportunities are better pursued and implemented when regional collaboration exists.

To generate meaningful infrastructure dialog for those in northwest Florida, the West Florida Regional Planning Council, Apalachee Regional Planning Council, University of West Florida, Northwest Florida Forward, Northwest Florida League of Cities, and Florida’s Great Northwest, invite elected officials and community stakeholders in Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton, Bay, Holmes, Washington, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Jackson, Jefferson, Liberty, Leon, and Wakulla Counties to an informational update and interactive planning workshop pertaining to regional identification and collaboration efforts in addition to an update and discussion concerning the current status of RESTORE and Triumph funding.

The meeting will be held:

Wednesday, May 17

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. (central)

Destin Community Center

101 Stahlman Avenue in Destin

This meeting is intended for elected officials and other stakeholders, though the public is welcome.

For more information, please contact Jennifer Laurent at West Florida Regional Planning Council, at 850-332-7976, ext. 245, or jennifer.laurent@wfrpc.org.

West Florida Regional Planning Council (WFRPC) is a regional entity providing professional technical assistance, planning, coordinating, and advisory services to local governments, state and federal agencies, and the public to preserve and enhance quality of life in northwest Florida.