Qualifying for Chipley General Election starts June 5th ………

Qualifying ends June 9th at 4 p.m.

An election of the city of Chipley for the election of Municipal Officers of the Council members for Ward 2 and Ward 3 will be held on the third Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Or, if necessary Aug. 15th, in the event a person is not elected for the officer by receiving a majority of the votes cast and a run off election is deemed necessary.

Any person who meets the qualifications set forth in the City Code for holding an elected office desiring to qualify as a candidate for of the offices shall have from 8 a.m. June 5th until 4 p.m. on June 9th to qualify with the City Clerk of the City of Chipley. Three inspectors, one bailiff and the clerk will be appointed for the election

