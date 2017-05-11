President Trump’s Tweets About Reaction to Comey Dismissal ………

One of the main arguments the White House is using to defend the firing of James Comey, is that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein made a determination himself that Comey was unfit to lead the FBI.

Upon hearing of the developing argument, Rod Rosenstein reportedly threatened to quit his post as Deputy AG, a move which would put the White House’s description of events into serious question — if not directly prove that they lied to the American people about the series of events that led to Comey’s dismissal.

The Washington Post sent out a notification at around 11:30pm last night saying that sources had told the paper of Rosenstein’s dismay at the White House’s characterization of his role in the decision to fire James Comey.