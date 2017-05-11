President Trump’s Tweets About Reaction to Comey Dismissal ………

|Turkish President Erdogan to Visit White House
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit the White House on May 16.
Earlier this week, the White House announced that the President had directed the Department of Defense to start actively arming Syrian Kurdish rebels, as they have the best chance to take Raqqa back from ISIS.
The Turks consider Kurds to be terrorists, even though with ISIS on the scene, both Turks and Kurds have a mutual enemy.
It is not entirely clear just yet why President Trump has suddenly invited President Erdogan to the White House, but considering the angry response from Erdogan to the decision to arm the Kurds, it will likely be a major topic that comes up during the meeting.
Connect
Connect with us on the following social media platforms.