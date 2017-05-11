ART WEEK SOUTH WALTON SPOTLIGHT ON THE NORTHWEST FLORIDA THEATRE FESTIVAL

We're please to have the inaugural Northwest Florida Theatre Festival as a featured event in this year's Art Week South Walton. Slated for May 12 – 21, the festival is produced by Emerald Coast Theatre Company as an inclusive and creative celebration of a community of artists embracing what makes us the same and what makes us unique. Those interested can submit a production for inclusion in this year's event by April 10, 2017. Visit their website for all the details and an application. SEASIDE WRITERS CONFERENCE REGISTRATION OPEN THROUGH APRIL 15.

The 4th Annual Seaside Writers Conference (SWC) is another featured Art Week South Walton event. Scheduled for May 14 – 20, 2017 this event includes a full week of intensive writing workshops, one-day seminars, agent consultations, school outreach programs and social events. The conference takes place in the Academic Village in Seaside. Headline seminars are available at a la carte pricing.

CALL FOR CAA MEMBER ARTISTS FOR ARTSQUEST TENT

The CAA is calling all member artists interested in exhibiting up to three pieces of your work for display or purchase inside the Betty & Johnny Main CAA Member Artist tent during The CAA is calling all member artists interested in exhibiting up to three pieces of your work for display or purchase inside the Betty & Johnny Main CAA Member Artist tent during ArtsQuest alongside over 130 juried artists. Click here for details and to access the application. The first 40 applications, by the order in which they are received, will be accepted. Highlights of ArtsQuest include: $10,000 cash in artist awards

5,000 quality art buyers attending

Kid’s activities in “ImagiNation”

Live music and entertainment

Food vendors and full cash bar, along with existing Grand Boulevard restaurants ROSEMARY BEACH SCULPTURE EXHIBITION JOINS ART WEEK SOUTH WALTON

The town of Rosemary Beach is presenting the Rosemary Beach® Sculpture Exhibition starting May 26 and running through October 7, 2017. It features 12 sculptures including "Colors of My Mind" by George Rodrigue on loan from the Rodrigue Family Foundation. A walking tour winds through the neighborhood's green spaces, parks and squares found throughout the town to bring you to each of the 12 sculptures. Visit their website for more information. CALL TO ARTISTS FOR TAKE FLIGHT EXHIBITION

LAST CALL for artists to participate in our upcoming special exhibition, themed “Take Flight”, scheduled to run April 24 – June 3.Application deadline is Monday, April 3. Visit our #ArtMatters blog for details and to download the application. 3rd Quarter Grant Deadline is Monday, May 15, 2017.

Funding is available for artists, arts organizations, teachers and students through the CAA’s Art for All program. Applying is easy and awards are distributed throughout the year. Now is the perfect opportunity for outgoing high school seniors or current college students who have declared or intend to declare a major in the literary, performing or visual arts at the undergraduate level to apply for a student scholarship! There is no deadline to apply and applications are reviewed quarterly. The vision of the Cultural Arts Alliance is to be the catalyst for Walton County’s growth as a destination for cultural and artistic excellence through which lives are enriched, economy is stimulated and community is strengthened.