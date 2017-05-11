MOTHER’S DAY TIPS: How To Honor Your Mother ……….

Share this: Print

(NAPSI)—There are 2 billion mothers in the world-over 85 million in the U.S.

In honor of Mother’s Day, here are some fun facts and expert tips to help you celebrate:

• Mother’s Day was started in 1908 by Anna Jarvis, who asked everyone at her church to wear a carnation in honor of her mother and their own.

• In 1914, Woodrow Wilson proclaimed that the second Sunday in May would officially be Mother’s Day.

• According to the National Retail Federation, the average person spends about $170 on Mother’s Day.

• Approximately 122 million phone calls are made to moms on Mother’s Day in the United States.

• There’s a saying: When a child is born, so is a mother. She takes on many important roles: friend, mentor, teacher, helping us become who we are.

• If you’re like most Americans, your mom has been there for the big milestones, but she’s probably also there for life’s little moments, supporting and guiding you in small, subtle ways.

• This year, Mother’s Day is on May 14, and that day and every day, you can thank her—as well as your grandmother, sister, aunt, wife or stepmother—for all she’s done, even the things that went unnoticed.

• The top 10 most popular flowers by type on Mother’s Day are hydrangeas, roses, orchids, tulips, daisies, calla lilies, gardenias, lilies, sunflowers and Gerbera daisies.

