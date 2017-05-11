Jeff Atwater speaks out ………

Dear Fellow Floridians: During this year’s Legislative Session, I am pleased to say that we were successful on several fronts. Here’s just a few of the bills we’re proud of that will now head to the Governor’s desk to be signed into law. Insurance Rehabilitation and Liquidation – Sponsored by Senator Kathleen Passidomo (SB 730) and Representative Jake Raburn (HB 837) This legislation clarifies the process that the State of Florida has put in place for times when insurance companies fail financially, and doing so will give consumers the confidence of knowing that someone is on their side. It specifically outlines the obligations of the failing insurance company to cooperate with Department of Financial Services staff and clarifies the deadlines for debtors to submit claims. By doing so, the Department can better assess the debt owed by the company and prioritize policyholder claims payments using existing funds. Insurance Fraud – Sponsored by Senator Jeff Brandes (SB 1012) and Representative Holly Raschein (HB 1007) We have made significant strides in our fight against fraud, and we couldn’t have done so without the partnership of the fraud-fighting units housed within many of Florida’s insurance companies and the dedicated prosecutors who take our cases to trial. This legislation requires insurance companies to annually report specific information to the Department outlining fraud-related statistics and details. It also requires insurance companies to hold annual anti-fraud training for their investigators and asks that insurance companies develop in-house anti-fraud plans. Lastly, so that I can ensure that prosecutors are addressing workers’ compensation and insurance fraud cases, it creates mandatory reporting for judicial circuits that receive state funds for dedicated insurance fraud prosecutors. Agency Enhancements – Sponsored by Senator Kelli Stargel (SB 986) and Representative Mike Miller (HB 925) We pride ourselves on operating as efficiently and effectively as possible, and this bill implements updates that will allow us to continue our mission of becoming the best Department of Financial Services possible. Several legacy agency enhancements were included in this bill, such as preservation of the Department’s Holocaust Victims Assistance Program, which reunites Floridians with money and items that were stolen from them during the Nazi era; an update to the Boiler Safety Act; language that affords the prompt payment of contractual grants to vendors contracted with the state for goods or services; and clarifies the licensure process for insurance agents in Florida. Our Department continually strives to improve our processes and hone our techniques so that we are offering the best services to the people of Florida and being the best stewards of taxpayer dollars. I feel that once again we’ve passed legislation that will improve the lives of Floridians, and I am proud of the team for their hard work and dedication. Sincerely,

Jeff Atwater

Chief Financial Officer

State of Florida