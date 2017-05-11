Governor Scott Signs Uber/ Lyft Bill ……….

Share this: Print

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Governor Rick Scott has signed HB 221, known as the “Uber/ Lyft Bill.” This legislation sets consistent operating standards throughout Florida for ridesharing companies such as Uber and Lyft, including requirements for insurance coverage and driver background checks.

Governor Scott said, “I’m proud to sign this legislation today to make it easier for ridesharing companies to thrive in Florida and help ensure the safety of our families. Florida is one of the most business-friendly states in the nation because of our efforts to reduce burdensome regulations and encourage innovation and job creation across all industries, including transportation. I look forward to seeing the continued growth of ridesharing companies in our state.”

Cissy Proctor, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, said, “This legislation will ensure the innovative ridesharing network across Florida continues to thrive. Helping Florida businesses grow is critical to our economy, and this bill will also empower workers across the state to work when and where they want to meet the needs of their families.”

To view a copy of the transmittal letter, click HERE.

