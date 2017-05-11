GCSC Ranked 5th Among Community Colleges in Florida ………
Panama City, FL – Once again, Gulf Coast State College has been recognized as a top performing college. Out of the 28 state and community colleges in the Florida College System, Gulf Coast has earned a fifth place ranking in the Schools.com “The Top 10 Community Colleges in Florida” report.
“Academic quality, accessibility and affordability remain the hallmarks of a Gulf Coast education,” said Dr. John Holdnak, GCSC President. “Along with recent recognition as one of the most affordable colleges in the country, this validation by external reviewers indicates we remain focused on the right outcome – the educational needs of our students.”
Each institution was scored on a 10-point scale, using six data points:
- Percentage of students enrolled in distance education
- Cost of attendance
- Student-to-faculty ratio
- Graduation rate in 150% time
- Acceptance rate of transfer applications into the State University System of Florida
- Flexibility based on offering credits for life experiences, evening and weekend classes and alternative tuition plans
To view the ranking and additional information regarding the methodology for their selection process, please visithttp://bit.ly/GCSCRankedTop10.
