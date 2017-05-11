First United Methodist Church in Chipley advertising Two Jobs …….
Interested in a part time job?
Here are the two jobs available at the First United Methodist Church of Chipley.
* Part-Time Youth Coordinator
* Part-Time Children’s Coordinator
If you are interested in applying, send your resume to FUMCOC@AOL.COM
Job descriptions can be found at the church website www.unitedmethodistchurchofchipley.com
Call the church office if you have any questions call 850-638-0010.
