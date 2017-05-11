By May 11, 2017

First United Methodist Church in Chipley advertising Two Jobs …….

Interested in a part time job?

 

 

Here are the two jobs available at the First United Methodist Church of Chipley.

 

*  Part-Time Youth Coordinator

*  Part-Time Children’s Coordinator

 

If you are interested in applying,  send your resume to FUMCOC@AOL.COM

Job descriptions can be found at the church  website www.unitedmethodistchurchofchipley.com

Call the church office  if you have any questions call  850-638-0010.

