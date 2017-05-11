First United Methodist Church in Chipley advertising Two Jobs …….

Share this: Print

Interested in a part time job?

Here are the two jobs available at the First United Methodist Church of Chipley.

* Part-Time Youth Coordinator

* Part-Time Children’s Coordinator

If you are interested in applying, send your resume to FUMCOC@AOL.COM

Job descriptions can be found at the church website www.unitedmethodistchurchofchipley.com

Call the church office if you have any questions call 850-638-0010.

