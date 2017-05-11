Chipley Woman’s Club finishes up business year ………

Share this: Print

Installed officers for 2017-18 business year.

In their final meeting of the 2016-17 business year, Chipley Woman’s Club installed the following slate of officers for upcoming business year

(l-r)

* President: Renae Rountree (Not Present)

* Vice President: Kim Ellis

* Secretary: Liz Corbin

* Treasurer: Laura Joiner

Installing official was Trish Duce .

Reminding members they still had responsibilities to handle over the summer months, Duce told everyone they needed to start collecting gift items for Operation Christmas Shoe Box program because the boxes will need to be completed in late November.

Members were also asked to scout out homes for the 2017 Holiday Tour of Homes scheduled for Dec. 3rd. If you would like to put your home on the tour, contact Renae Rountree at the Chipley Library for more information.

Club officials were also proud to announce that the Distinguished Young Women program now has 17 members and is only in its third year.

Comments