Chipley, Florida High School Beats Bozeman High School in Tournament Baseball 5-10-17

The Chipley, Florida High School Tigers played the Deane Bozeman High School Bucks in Varsity Boys Tournament Baseball on the Chipley campus on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, under warm Spring skies and in front of a capacity crowd, as seen by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida

The Chipley Tigers prevailed in a nail-biter, winning the game at the top of the 7th inning with a final tally of 2-1, against an opponent worthy of the name.