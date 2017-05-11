Chipley, Florida High School Beats Bozeman High School in Tournament Baseball 5-10-17
The Chipley, Florida High School Tigers played the Deane Bozeman High School Bucks in Varsity Boys Tournament Baseball on the Chipley campus on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, under warm Spring skies and in front of a capacity crowd, as seen by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida
The Chipley Tigers prevailed in a nail-biter, winning the game at the top of the 7th inning with a final tally of 2-1, against an opponent worthy of the name.
Over 4,000 photos were taken at the game by Real Florida Media, and you can see more photos on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine, online at www.RealFloridaMagazine.org, and listen to interviews with business owners, community leaders and event organizers on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com.
