WHP Daily Brief – BREAKING last night: Trump Fires FBI Director Comey …………

POTUS Fires FBI Director James Comey

Much of Washington D.C. is reeling after last night’s shotgun firing of FBI Director James Comey. Comey himself is said to have found out that he was fired from TV reports. The timing and suddenness of the decision poses lots of questions about what the Trump administration’s motives, and their apparent desire to keep any Russia-Trump collusion investigation from being completed.

Andrew McCabe is now acting Director of the FBI.

Why was Comey Fired?

White House reason: The White House says that President Trump fired Comey following the recommendations of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Click here to view the documents in question.

The White House released a set of documents which include:

1) A statement from the press secretary

2) President Trump’s letter informing Comey of his dismissal

3) A letter from Attorney General Jeff Sessions

4) A memorandum written by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

The memo is the most interesting document as it spells out the argument for Comey being unfit to continue as Director of the FBI.