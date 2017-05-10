WHP Daily Brief – BREAKING last night: Trump Fires FBI Director Comey …………

|What happens to the Russia-Trump Investigation?
At this point, who knows. Director Comey was leading the inquiry into Russian collusion with Trump in the 2016 election, and just hours before being fired, prosecutors had sent subpoenas to associates of Michael Flynn. This is a sign that the FBI was stepping up its efforts in the investigation.
The real question will be who does President Trump appoint as FBI Director. The names that come to mind immediately are Chris Christie or Rudy Giuliani, but there are likely others the administration has in mind. Andrew McCabe is an easy option as he is currently serving as acting FBI Director.
On the other hand, this shocking sequence of events has intensified calls for a special prosecutor to lead the investigation into Trump-Russia collusion.
