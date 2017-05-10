Retiree Mike Park recognized at Monday night’s School Board meeting …………

Share this: Print

Recently retired from the Washington County School System, Mike Park was recognized at Monday night’s meeting of the Washington County School Board. School Superintendent Joe Taylor presented park with a plaque recognizing his dedication to the local school school system and its students.

Taylor also recognized the volunteers involved in the VITA tax program based at the Florida Panhandle Technical College this past tax season.

FPTC was presented a $1,200 check for their involvement in the tax program.

The school board also took the following actions at the meeting:

Approved paying monthly bills.

Approved financial report and budget amendments.

Approved minutes of Public Hearing held April 10th.

Approved minutes of Regular School Board Meeting on April 10th.

Approved minutes of Student Hearing held April 10th.

Approved list of Substitutes/Volunteers.

Approved 2017-18 Perkins IV Allocation for rural and Sparsely Populated Areas Counties agreements.

Approved contract with Carr Riggs & Ingram

Approved four-day Summer Work Schedule 2017.

Approved advertising revisions to School Board Policies and Student Code of Conduct.

Approved updated agreement between FPTC and Washington/Holmes County Health Department.

Approved FPTC 2017 Summer Schedule

Approved FPTC contract with Stericyle.

Approved contract with Harry Fleener as Assistant Girls Softball Coach Jan. 15, 2017 – April 17, 2017.

Approved contract with Celeste N. Shuler, Ph.D.

Approved purchase order for PAEC Virtual Franchise

Approved increase to School Lunch Prices.

Approved purchase of new school buses.

Approved out-of-state travel for John Summers; Lisa Roderick, Erika Hall and Curlis Knowles (National Parent & Family Engagement Conference in San Francisco, CA June 21-15); Larche Hardy – AEPA Executive Committee Meeting in Nashville, TN July 25-28.

Approved retirement of Jan. Johnson

Approved transfer of Tammy King, secretary/bookkeeper, from Kate M. Smith Elementary School to District Office.

Approved Summer VPK Program Personnel

Approved all Instructional Personnel recommendations for 2017-18.

Approved all Non-Instructional Personnel recommendations for 2017-18.

Approved 75 summer hours for Richard Davenport, Band Director.

Approved 70 summer hours for Brian Solger, FFA teacher.

Approved 140 summer hours for Tiffany McKinney, Guidance Counselor.

Approved personnel for the Third Grade Summer Reading Camp.

Approved additional pay for school bus drivers for mid-day transport.

Approved employment of Brandy Justice as bus driver.

Approved employment of Mary Ann Hendrix as bus monitor.|

Approved resignation of David Edgar, Science Teacher at Vernon High School.

Approved 140 summer hours for Lisa Taylor, Guidance Counselor at Vernon High School.

Approved 75 summer hours for John Harcus, Band Director at Vernon High School.

Approved 70 summer hours for Sarah Short, Guidance Counselor at Vernon Middle School.

Approved level increase for Paul McDonald, Bookkeeper at Vernon Middle School.

Approved level increase for Donna Taylor, Secretary at Vernon Middle School.

