Obituary for Florence L. Brooks ……..

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

Florence L. Brooks, age 87 of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at the Northwest Florida Community Hospital. She was born on August 4, 1929 to the late Norman Clark and Maude (Bonney) Clark in Wallkill, NY.

Florence is preceded in death by two brothers and their wives, Norman Clark (Doris) and Elbert Clark (Teresita). She is survived by one son, John Brooks of Chipley, FL and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Brown Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may sign the online register ta www.brownfh.net

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

Comments