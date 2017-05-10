Governor Scott Signs Legislation to Expand Use of Therapy Dogs in Court ………

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Governor Rick Scott has signed HB 151 which allows children, victims, and individuals with intellectual disabilities to use therapy animals and facility dogs in legal proceedings involving child abuse, abandonment and neglect.

Governor Scott said, “This legislation will help children and individuals with unique abilities in our state as they face some of the most challenging times in their life. I cannot imagine the emotional toll these terrible circumstances place on our state’s most vulnerable populations. The comfort and support provided by therapy animals can make a profound difference in someone’s life and I’m proud to sign HB 151 today.”

To view a copy of the transmittal letter, click HERE .

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

Comments