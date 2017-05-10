Governor Scott Signs 11 Bills Into Law ………

Share this: Print

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Governor Rick Scott has signed the following bills into law.

CS/SB 10

“Lake Okeechobee Bill” – This bill allocates funds for a reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee and provides a loan for the construction of the C-51 reservoir. Click HERE to see Governor Scott’s statement on this bill.

CS/CS/HB 111

Public Records/Identity of Witness to a Murder – This bill creates a public records exemption for criminal intelligence or criminal investigative information that reveals personal identifying information of a witness to a murder.

CS/CS/HB 151

“Therapy Dog for Children Bill” – This bill allows children, victims, and individuals with intellectual disabilities to use therapy animals and facility dogs in legal proceedings.

CS/HB 221

“Uber/ Lyft Bill” – This bill sets consistent operating standards throughout Florida for ridesharing companies such as Uber and Lyft, including requirements for insurance coverage and driver background checks.

CS/HB 239

Public Records/Protective Injunction Petitions – This bill creates a public records exemption for petitions for protection against domestic violence, stalking or cyberstalking if it is dismissed.

CS/HB 305

Law Enforcement Body Cameras – This bill allows a law enforcement officer using a body camera to review the recorded footage before writing a report or providing a statement.

CS/HB 399

Guardianship – This bill revises procedures relating to incapacity hearings and the circumstances under which the court may approve divorce for persons under the protection of a guardianship.

CS/HB 401

Notaries Public – This bill allows public notaries to accept a veteran health information card issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs as a valid form of I.D.

HB 671

Reemployment Assistance Fraud – This bill authorizes the Department of Economic Opportunity to access digital records maintained by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to prevent reemployment assistance claims fraud.

CS/CS/HB 805

Relating to Insurance Policy Transfers – This bill allows an insurer to transfer a residential or commercial residential property insurance policy to an authorized insurer of the same group or owned by the same holding company.

CS/HB 6533

Relief/Jennifer Wohlgemuth/Pasco County Sheriff’s Office – This bill directs Pasco County and the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office to compensate the family of Jennifer Wohlgemuth for injuries sustained in an incident involving the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

To view a copy of the transmittal letter, click HERE.

