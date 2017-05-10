Five Chipley High School Seniors Receive Scholarships on Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Share this: Print

Five graduating senior students from Chipley, Florida High School received scholarships on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 on the Chipley High School campus, accompanied by friends and family and the student body, as seen in these photos by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.

Jaleal Gibson and Sawyer Gage received band scholarships to Troy State, Grant Rowell received a baseball scholarship to Alabama Southern Community College, Gracie Gilbert received a softball scholarship to the University of West Florida, and Hannah Moore received a Presidential Academic scholarship to the University of Florida.

