EPA Administrator Pruitt and Governor Scott Discuss Florida’s Environment and Economy ……..

WASHINGTON — EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt and Florida Governor Rick Scott met on Wednesday to discuss water policy and other issues vitally important to Florida, its environment, and its economy.

“Florida has an abundance of natural resources and more than 1,500 miles of waterways and coastline that need protection,” said Administrator Pruitt. “No one better understands Florida’s environmental issues, and their impact on the state’s economy, than Governor Scott and the people of the Sunshine State. It’s important that EPA partner with and empower states like Florida to make the best decisions about their future.”

Governor Rick Scott said, “Florida’s world-class beaches, pristine environment and incredible natural resources are a driving force behind our successive years of record tourism and growing economy. It is great to have a partner in Administrator Pruitt and the Trump Administration and I am glad to see their focus on protecting Florida’s environment for future generations.”

Download an HD audio clip of Governor Scott here: https://www.epa.gov/sites/production/files/2017-05/pruitt-scott.mp3

https://us.vocuspr.com/Publish/518041/vcsPRAsset_518041_111984_1d7542be-ba88-43d2-aa22-ba9a595e2ac9_0.jpg

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt (L) and Fla. Governor Rick Scott (R) Meet in Washington, D.C.

