CHIPOLA WINS STATE BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP ………

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

LAKELAND—The Chipola College Indians (45-8) captured the FCSAA State Baseball Championship with a 12-0 win over Palm Beach, Wednesday, May 10.

The Indians had a total of 15 hits on the day led by Jose Caballero who was 3 for 5 with 2 doubles. Max Guzman was 3 for 4. Reynaldo Rivera was 2 for 5 with a homerun and 3 RBI. Brody Wofford was 2 for 5 with a double.



Riley Cabral earned the win for Chipola with 7 strikeouts in 6 innings. Andrew Grogan pitched 2 innings with 3 strikeouts. Junior Harding pitched in the final inning with one strikeout.



Reynaldo Rivera was Tournament MVP and pitcher Riley Cabral was named Pitcher of the Tournament. Five other Chipola players were named to the All-Tournament Team: Evan Steele, Max Guzman, Jacob Silverstein Te’Kwaan Whyte and Jose Caballero.



Six Chipola players were named to the FCSAA All-State Team: First-team Infield—Reynaldo Rivera; Andrew Bechtold; Catcher—Max Guzman; Pitcher—Bowden Francis; Second-team Outfield—Jacob Silverstein; Infield—Jose Caballero. Reynaldo Rivera was named FCSAA State Player of the Year.

Chipola Coach Jeff Johnson was named FCSAA State Coach of the Year. In 20 years as head coach, Johnson has taken the Indians to the FCSAA State Tournament 16 times with four state championships and a 2007 NJCAA National Championship.



The Indians head to Grand Junction, Colorado, May 27 – June 2 for the NJCAA National Championship. Tournament information is available at http://jucogj.org/index.aspx



In the semi-finals of the state tournament, Chipola blew out Santa Fe 11-1 on Tuesday to advance to the championship. The Indians scored three in the fourth when Reynaldo Rivera and Max Guzman hit back-to-back home runs. Chris Clayton also had an RBI. Chipola scored three more in the sixth, 2 in the seventh, and three in the eighth.



Robbie Knox (5-0) earned the win with five and a third innings in relief, allowing zero runs, two hits, striking out five, and walking one. Starter Parker Warren pitched two and two-thirds innings, giving up a run, three hits, striking out one, and walking one.



Chipola collected 14 hits. Rivera, Guzman, Jose Caballero, Wofford, and Jacob Silverstein each had multiple hits. Silverstein and Wofford each drove in two runs.



The Indians knocked off Palm Beach 18-6 on Monday. Trey Dawson drove in a run when he singled in the second. Chipola took the lead for good with six runs in the third. Reynaldo Rivera singled, driving in one run, Te’Kwaan Whyte singled, driving in two runs, and Dawson homered, driving in three runs. Chipola scored seven in the seventh with a single by Andrew Bechtold, a home run by Max Guzman, an error, and a single by Jacob Silverstein.



Bowden Francis (12-2) earned the win for Chipola. He tossed four and two-thirds innings, surrendering six runs, six hits, and striking out two. Two relievers helped Chipola close out the victory. Ryan Shauger threw one and one-third innings, striking out 3. Junior Harding tossed one inning, striking out 3.

Chipola had 17 hits in the game. Rivera, Silverstein, Guzman, Brody Wofford, Dawson, and Whyte each collected multiple hits for Chipola Indians. Silverstein and Rivera each managed three hits to lead Chipola Indians.



Chipola defeated Miami Dade 10-0 on Sunday. The Indians scored four in the seventh to push the lead to 10-0. They scored 4 on a grand slam by Reynaldo Rivera.



Evan Steele (3-0) earned the win. He threw six innings, giving up just one hit, and striking out 11. Robbie Knox pitched the seventh, striking out 2.

Jose Caballero paced Chipola with two hits, 2 runs, and 2 RBI’s in two at bats while walking 3 times.



The Indians defeated St. Johns River State 5-2 in their opening game of the tournament. Chipola trailed 2-0 in the bottom of the seventh when Andrew Bechtold homered off Andrew Vaccacio, driving in three runs.



Riley Cabral (10-0) earned the win. He tossed six innings in relief, allowing no runs, four hits, striking out nine, and no walks. Bowden Francis started the game. He went three innings, giving up two runs, five hits, striking out six, and walking one.



Te’Kwaan Whyte, Andrew Bechtold, Edmond Americaan, Trey Dawson, and Jose Caballero each collected one hit to lead the way for the Indians.

Coach Jeff Johnson was named Panhandle Conference Coach of the Year. The 2017 season marks his 20th at Chipola. He has won four consecutive Panhandle Conference titles with six in the last seven years and 12 overall.

The Indians have topped the state FCSAA Poll for the entire season and recently regained the top spot in the NJCAA National Poll.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

Comments