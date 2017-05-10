CHIPOLA ADVANCES TO CHAMPIONSHIP GAME OF STATE TOURNAMENT ………

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

LAKELAND—The Chipola College Indians (44-8) will face Palm Beach in the championship game of the state FCSAA Baseball Tournament, Wednesday, May 10, at 10 a.m. CST.

Chipola is 4-0 in the tournament including an 18-6 win over Palm Beach on Monday. If Chipola loses the 10 a.m. game, they will play Palm Beach again at 1 p.m. due to the double-elimination rule.

View a webcast at http://thefcsaasports.com/championships/fcsaa_baseball_tournament

Deep South Sports will broadcast the game live on WJAQ-100.9 FM.

Chipola blew out Santa Fe 11-1 on Tuesday to advance to the championship. The Indians scored three in the fourth when Reynaldo Rivera and Max Guzman hit back-to-back home runs. Chris Clayton also had an RBI. Chipola scored three more in the sixth, 2 in the seventh, and three in the eighth.

Robbie Knox (5-0) earned the win with five and a third innings in relief, allowing zero runs, two hits, striking out five, and walking one. Starter Parker Warren pitched two and two-thirds innings, giving up a run, three hits, striking out one, and walking one.

Chipola collected 14 hits. Rivera, Guzman, Jose Caballero, Wofford, and Jacob Silverstein each had multiple hits. Silverstein and Wofford each drove in two runs.

The Indians knocked off Palm Beach 18-6 on Monday. Trey Dawson drove in a run when he singled in the second. Chipola took the lead for good with six runs in the third. Reynaldo Rivera singled, driving in one run, Te’Kwaan Whyte singled, driving in two runs, and Dawson homered, driving in three runs. Chipola scored seven in the seventh with a single by Andrew Bechtold, a home run by Max Guzman, an error, and a single by Jacob Silverstein.

Bowden Francis (12-2) earned the win for Chipola. He tossed four and two-thirds innings, surrendering six runs, six hits, and striking out two. Two relievers helped Chipola close out the victory. Ryan Shauger threw one and one-third innings, striking out 3. Junior Harding tossed one inning, striking out 3.

Chipola had 17 hits in the game. Rivera, Silverstein, Guzman, Brody Wofford, Dawson, and Whyte each collected multiple hits for Chipola Indians. Silverstein and Rivera each managed three hits to lead Chipola Indians.

Chipola defeated Miami Dade 10-0 on Sunday. The Indians scored four in the seventh to push the lead to 10-0. They scored 4 on a grand slam by Reynaldo Rivera.

Evan Steele (3-0) earned the win. He threw six innings, giving up just one hit, and striking out 11. Robbie Knox pitched the seventh, striking out 2.

Jose Caballero paced Chipola with two hits, 2 runs, and 2 RBI’s in two at bats while walking 3 times.

The Indians defeated St. Johns River State 5-2 in their opening game of the tournament. Chipola trailed 2-0 in the bottom of the seventh when Andrew Bechtold homered off Andrew Vaccacio, driving in three runs.

Riley Cabral (10-0) earned the win. He tossed six innings in relief, allowing no runs, four hits, striking out nine, and no walks. Bowden Francis started the game. He went three innings, giving up two runs, five hits, striking out six, and walking one.

Te’Kwaan Whyte, Andrew Bechtold, Edmond Americaan, Trey Dawson, and Jose Caballero each collected one hit to lead the way for the Indians.

Chipola Jeff Johnson’s Indians have made the FCSAA State Tournament 16 times. This will be Johnson’s ninth appearance in the title game. The Indians have made four trips to the NJCAA National Tournament including a 2007 national title.

Jeff Johnson was named Panhandle Conference Coach of the Year. The 2017 season marks his 20th at Chipola. He has won four consecutive Panhandle Conference titles with six in the last seven years and 12 overall.

The Indians have topped the state FCSAA Poll for the entire season and recently regained the top spot in the NJCAA National Poll.

The Conference Champion Indians cleaned up in conference awards this season with 10 players named to the All-Conference Team, coach of the year and three players-of-the-year in four categories. First baseman Reynaldo Rivera is the Panhandle Player of the Year with 12 homeruns and a .457 batting average.

Infielder Trey Dawson is the Conference Defensive Player of the Year with a .964 fielding percentage. Bowden Francis is Conference Pitcher of the Year with a 1.53 ERA and an 11-2 record.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

Comments