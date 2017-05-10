Chipley High School Celebrates Athletics Program With Annual Spring Awards Ceremony

Share this: Print

The Washington County Ag Center in Downtown Chipley, Florida was the site of the annual Chipley High School Athletics Awards on Monday, May 8, 2017, enjoying a full house of students,parents, teachers and coaches, as seen in these photos by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.

CHS Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Blake Wilson kicked off the ceremonies with a welcome and the evening continued non-stop, filled with awards and celebration, for the next 90 minutes.

Wilson, in his second year as head football coach and athletic director, commented on the bright future of many of the graduating athletes. ‘We are proud of our schools and our teams, and we want to thank the Tiger 100 and our community, helping to enable the sports programs at Chipley High School have what they need to excel’.

Thursday’s event featured awards for all Junior Varsity and Varsity sports, including cheering, basketball, softball and baseball, as well as volleyball and weight lifting.

