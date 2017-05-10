Boy Scouts from Troop 706 recognized at Chipley Council meeting Tuesday ………..
Chipley Council members took time to pose for a picture with the Scouts.
Council members were informed there will probably be litigation against the city for injuries sustained by a woman who tripped on an uneven sidewalk on 5th Street. Former councilwoman Cheryl McCall reminded the council that this spot, as well as a number of similar locations around town, were pointed out to city officials a number of years back as needing immediate repair.
Council members also approved the following agenda items:
- Three year extension on the City’s agreement with Waste Management, Inc. of Florida.
- First Reading of Ordinance No. 941. This will amend Chapter 8 increasing monthly service charge to $20.04 for residential pickup. Businesses will pay $28.27. Establishments using dumpster service will pay $5.96 per cubic yard per week for each yard of capacity of dumpster provided.
- City General Election will be held Aug. 1, 2017 for Wards 2 and 3. These positions are currently held by Tommy Sasser and Lee Dell Kennedy respectively.
- FDOT Lap 5th Street drainage contract for Professional Services was awarded to Mott MacDonald Florida, LLC.
- FDOT LAP Pine Avenue Sidewalk CEI Contract was awarded to Alday Howell Engineering, Inc.
- FDOT LAP Pine Avenue Sidewalk Construction Bid was awarded to BCL Civil Contractors, Inc. in the amount of $48,878.
- Guy Lane was hired as Public Works Director
