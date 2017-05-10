By May 10, 2017

Boy Scouts from Troop 706 recognized at Chipley Council meeting Tuesday ………..

Chipley Council members took time to pose for a picture with the Scouts.

 

 

 

 

Council members  were informed there will probably be litigation against the city for injuries sustained by a woman who tripped on an uneven sidewalk on 5th Street.  Former councilwoman Cheryl McCall reminded the council that this spot, as well as a number of similar locations around town,  were pointed out to city officials a number of years back as needing immediate repair.

 

Council members also approved the following agenda items:

 

  •  Three year extension on the City’s agreement with Waste Management, Inc. of Florida.
  •  First Reading of Ordinance No. 941.  This will amend Chapter 8 increasing monthly service charge to $20.04 for residential pickup. Businesses will pay $28.27.  Establishments using dumpster service will pay $5.96 per cubic yard per week for each yard of capacity of dumpster provided.
  •   City General Election will be held Aug. 1, 2017 for Wards 2 and 3.  These positions are currently held by Tommy Sasser and Lee Dell Kennedy respectively.
  •   FDOT Lap 5th Street drainage contract for Professional Services was awarded to Mott MacDonald Florida, LLC.
  •   FDOT LAP Pine Avenue Sidewalk CEI Contract was awarded to Alday Howell Engineering, Inc.
  •   FDOT LAP Pine Avenue Sidewalk Construction Bid was awarded to BCL Civil Contractors, Inc. in the amount of $48,878.
  •   Guy Lane was hired as Public Works Director

 

 

Comments

Posted in: Chipley, Local News