Boy Scouts from Troop 706 recognized at Chipley Council meeting Tuesday ………..

Chipley Council members took time to pose for a picture with the Scouts.

Council members were informed there will probably be litigation against the city for injuries sustained by a woman who tripped on an uneven sidewalk on 5th Street. Former councilwoman Cheryl McCall reminded the council that this spot, as well as a number of similar locations around town, were pointed out to city officials a number of years back as needing immediate repair.

Council members also approved the following agenda items:

Three year extension on the City’s agreement with Waste Management, Inc. of Florida.

First Reading of Ordinance No. 941. This will amend Chapter 8 increasing monthly service charge to $20.04 for residential pickup. Businesses will pay $28.27. Establishments using dumpster service will pay $5.96 per cubic yard per week for each yard of capacity of dumpster provided.

City General Election will be held Aug. 1, 2017 for Wards 2 and 3. These positions are currently held by Tommy Sasser and Lee Dell Kennedy respectively.

FDOT Lap 5th Street drainage contract for Professional Services was awarded to Mott MacDonald Florida, LLC.

FDOT LAP Pine Avenue Sidewalk CEI Contract was awarded to Alday Howell Engineering, Inc.

FDOT LAP Pine Avenue Sidewalk Construction Bid was awarded to BCL Civil Contractors, Inc. in the amount of $48,878.

Guy Lane was hired as Public Works Director

