WHP Daily Brief – Yates and Clapper Testify Before Senate About Flynn ………….

What Did We Learn From Yates and Clapper?

Former acting Attorney General at the start of the Trump administration, Sally Yates, was joined by former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper before a session of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism to talk about Russian interference in the 2016 election.

More specifically, the testimony was expected to focus on Trump’s former National Security Adviser Gen. Michael Flynn and the events surrounding his resignation.

There were three major lines of questioning:

1) Is there evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia?

2) Who leaked Michael Flynn’s name to the press?

3) Questions about Sally Yates’ partisanship when she refused to defend President Trump’s travel ban Executive Order.

We didn’t learn that much more than we already knew from Monday’s hearings. Most of the questions that could have had revealing answers came up empty, as Yates and Clapper couldn’t speak about classified materials in a public setting.

Questions like — who in the federal government requested for Michael Flynn’s name to be unmasked — went unanswered.

What did we Learn?

On the first question, Clapper said he had seen no evidence of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. Yates, on the other hand, declined to answer as in order to answer she would have to give classified information.

Sally Yates testified that she told the White House that she believed then-National Security Adviser Flynn was compromised by the Russians and open to blackmail. She and her team came to this conclusion after press reports claimed Flynn had given Vice President Pence information the Department of Justice knew to be false.