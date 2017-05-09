There’s a new business in Chipley ………..

Share this: Print

Stop by and try it out.

Fastlane Drive-Thur is open Monday – Saturday and all you have to do is drive through.

Stop by and say “hi” to the Lanes who own and operate Chipley’s first drive-thur store.

This is their first full week of operation, but the owners say it will probably be next week before the kitchen in the store is fully operational. When it is you fill be able to buy a variety of fast food with your grocery items.

