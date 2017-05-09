SWIMMING LESSONS SET AT CHIPOLA ……….

Share this: Print

MARIANNA—Chipola College will offer various Swimming lessons for all ages.



A Parent/Infant Class (ages 3 and under) will meet June 5-8, at 10 a.m. with a registration deadline of June 1. Cost is $45.



An Adult Class (ages 15 and up) will meet June 5-9, at 7:00 p.m. with a registration deadline of June 1. Cost is $45.



Group lessons for ages four and up will meet during two sessions: Session 1: June 12-22 with a registration deadline of June 6; Session 2: July 10-20, with a registration deadline of July 5. Classes for ages 4 and 5 at 9 a.m. Classes for ages 6 to 13 are at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sessions include eight 45-minute classes which meet Monday through Thursday for two weeks. Lessons are based on a combination of nationally-recognized methods.



Cost of each two-week session is $55. Pre-registration is required, with a $5 late registration fee.



The Pool will open for public swimming May 22, with weekend hours beginning June 6.

Pool hours are Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m. Hours are subject to change for events, classes or inclement weather.

Daily admission to the pool is $3 for ages 12 and under, and $4 for ages 13 and up.

Season passes are available for: Individuals–$55; Family of 3–$85 and Family of 4–$95 and $10 per additional child.

The Marianna Swim team holds regular practices at the facility.



For information, call 718-2473, 718-2440 or visit www.chipola.edu.

