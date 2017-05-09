Governor Rick Scott Hosts Freedom Rally for Venezuela ………………

Share this: Print

MIAMI, Fla. – Governor Rick Scott yesterday hosted a Freedom Rally for Venezuela at El Arepazo 2 in Miami. The Governor honored Leopoldo López, who is jailed in Venezuela for fighting for freedom and democracy, with a Governor’s Freedom Award. The award was accepted on behalf of López by Carlos Vecchio, co-founder of “Voluntad Popular,” a Venezuelan social and political movement working to eliminate poverty and support democracy. Governor Scott also spoke via phone with López’s wife Lilian Tintori, who is in Venezuela fighting for her husband’s freedom. Hundreds of people joined Governor Scott at the rally to call for freedom, peace and democracy in Venezuela.

