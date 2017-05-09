Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida Announces New Cosmetology Program Instructor

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida is proud to announce the appointment of Ashley Poole (right below in photo with FPTC Director Martha Compton) as the Instructor for the FPTC Cosmetology Program.

Ashley is a graduate of the Florida Panhandle Technical College Cosmetology Program and formerly owned and operated Bliss Salon and Spa in Jackson County. Stop by to say hello and congratulate Ashley on becoming a member of our staff.

‘Our local school board supports us’, says Compton, ‘and without that support and funding we would not enjoy as high a placement rate in the workforce as we do with our degree and certificate graduates’.

Florida Panhandle Technical College was recognized recently by the Council on Occupational Education (COE) for completing 40 years of accredited status at the Council’s Annual Meeting in San Antonio, Texas.

‘Florida Panhandle Technical College is a large part of the fabric of this community, and ultimately this region’, states Washington County Superintendent of Schools Joe Taylor, ‘and we aim to give our graduates the tools necessary to obtain well-paid jobs, and more importantly, give our business partners well-trained employees, raising the standards of the entire area’.

FPTC currently offers programs as diverse as Hemodialysis, Licensed Practical Nursing, Drone Operator, Welding, Pharmacy Tech, Automotive, Patient Care Technology, Networking, Cosmetology, CyberSecurity, Electrical, Law Enforcement and Corrections, and Heavy Equipment Operator.

For more information about Florida Panhandle Technical College and the programs offered, visit www.FPTC.edu.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

Comments