FHA President Bruce Rueben’s Statement on Medicaid Funding in the FY2017-18 State Budget ……..

“Adequate funding for Florida’s Medicaid program ensures our most vulnerable children, pregnant women, disabled and elderly people have access to critical health care services. The Legislature’s decision to reduce more than $521 million from this important program will be felt in communities across our state.

While there has been much discussion about the federal commitment to fund $1.5 billion in supplemental hospital payments via the Low-Income Pool (LIP), the details of that funding are yet to be determined. And, for our state’s most vulnerable, the details matter.

We hope that the Special Terms and Conditions governing the Low Income Pool will allow it to reach $1.5 billion and provide enough flexibility to distribute the funds in a way that can reduce the impact of the Medicaid cuts. This will help ensure that hospitals are able to continue providing critical services to patients who rely on us 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

About the Florida Hospital Association

The Florida Hospital Association is comprised of over 200 hospitals and health systems from across the state. Through representation and advocacy, education, and informational services, we support the mission of our members to provide the highest quality of care to the patients we serve. For more information, visit www.fha.org

