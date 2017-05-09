Dr. Maria Pouncey is NASDME National LEA/LOA Migrant Administrator of the Year …………

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

NASDME is the professional organization of state officials charged with the administrative responsibilities to help all migrant children succeed in school. NASDME provides its members ongoing information about events and activities, and offers new members training, guidance and counsel. It prepares publications to inform a wider audience about Migrant Education. It represents the Migrant Education community in continuing dialogues with the Federal government.

Washington County School Superintendent Joe Taylor congratulated Pouncey at Monday night’s school board meeting.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

Comments