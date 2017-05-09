– MAY 9 2017 –

DONALD J. TRUMP FOR PRESIDENT, INC. LAUNCHES DYNAMIC NEW WEBSITE TO PROVIDE UNIQUE, BEHIND THE SCENES VIEW

Serves as a platform to connect with Americans directly and to promote President Trump’s agenda

NEW YORK, NY – Today Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. announced the launch of a new website that delivers current and compelling information for all Americans about the President’s policies, his achievements to Make America Great Again, and his reelection campaign. The new website will provide a one-stop online destination to learn the facts about President Trump’s actions that are enabling new economic growth and changing the American political landscape. New official campaign merchandise is also available on the website.

Providing a unique experience for online visitors, the website will include: facts the mainstream media is hiding about policy positions and actions by President Trump; compelling, never-before-seen photos from recent campaign rallies and events featuring President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence; news announcements from Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; and other materials that you won’t find anywhere else in the media.

Commenting on the launch of the new website, Michael Glassner, executive director of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. said, “President Trump believes in speaking directly with the American people. That is the very purpose of this new campaign website – it is an extension of the President’s plan to reinvent the American political system to benefit all Americans. The new website will present fact-based information about the President’s policy positions and achievements since he took office. It will also provide visitors a picture window that will take them behind the scenes at Trump rallies and other campaign events, and much more. Americans should look no further than www.donaldjtrump.com to discover the truth about President Trump’s action agenda to Make America Great Again.”