BCF to Hold Spring Graduation ………

On Friday, May 12, at 10:00 a.m., The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville will hold commencement exercises for 51 graduates who have fulfilled all of the requirements to earn their college degree. For graduates, the commencement ceremony to be held in the BCF Wellness Center is the result of years of hard work, study, and determination.

The BCF graduating class of spring 2017 includes two students who will receive their associate degrees, forty-seven earning their bachelor’s degrees, two graduate degrees and one doctorate in Christian letters will be conferred, making it an exciting celebration for the entire class.

Remarkably, there are numerous family connections within this graduating class including BCF senior Matthew Denson, the youngest of four children from the Denson family, all receiving their bachelor’s degree from BCF. Graduating seniors Kristen Waller, James Oney, Meagan Scott Clavel, Greg Pruitt, Kristina Scott, Hannah Knight, Clint Logan, Haden Keough, and Rebeka Brown all have relatives that are graduates of The Baptist College of Florida currently serving in areas of leadership and ministry.

Members of the 2017 spring class are busy finalizing their plans for life after graduation. Several have been accepted into seminary or graduate programs, one will be attending law school, and others pursuing vocational positions in ministry, missions, music, education, business, and psychology. Challenged as the next greatest generation of Christian leaders, expectations are high as the graduating class carries out the BCF registered trademark of “Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word.®”

For more information on the upcoming graduation events or to learn more about the degrees offered at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu

The Baptist College of Florida to hold spring 2017 graduation ceremony in the BCF Wellness Center on May 12 @ 10:00 a.m.

